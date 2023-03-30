The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 116-111 win over the 76ers, Caldwell-Pope put up five points.

In this article, we break down Caldwell-Pope's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.9 8.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.4 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.6 PRA -- 16.2 13.3 PR 11.5 13.7 10.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.1



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Pelicans

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 9.3% and 8.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 112.5 points per game.

Giving up 41.8 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are ranked 10th in the league, giving up 24.8 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans are ranked 13th in the NBA, conceding 12.3 makes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 38 15 5 1 3 2 4 1/24/2023 31 7 2 4 1 1 2 12/4/2022 31 6 1 1 0 0 1

