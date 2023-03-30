The Denver Nuggets (51-24) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena as 5.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under is set at 226.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -5.5 226.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's 75 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 43 times.
  • The average point total in Denver's contests this year is 229.5, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 41-34-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Denver has been favored 58 times and won 43, or 74.1%, of those games.
  • Denver has a record of 29-5, a 85.3% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Pelicans Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 43 57.3% 116.8 231.1 112.7 225.2 230.1
Pelicans 38 50% 114.3 231.1 112.5 225.2 228.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 5-5 in their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 38 home games, and 18 times in 37 road games.
  • The Nuggets record 116.8 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 112.5 the Pelicans give up.
  • Denver has a 35-15 record against the spread and a 45-5 record overall when putting up more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Nuggets and Pelicans Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 41-34 23-16 36-39
Pelicans 37-39 3-9 36-40

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets Pelicans
116.8
Points Scored (PG)
 114.3
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
35-15
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-12
45-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-10
112.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
33-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-14
38-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-14

