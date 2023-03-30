Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - March 30
When the Denver Nuggets (51-24) and New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) square off at Ball Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas will be two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Nuggets' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Nuggets topped the 76ers on Monday, 116-111. Jokic scored a team-high 25 points (and contributed 12 assists and 17 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|25
|17
|12
|0
|2
|0
|Jamal Murray
|19
|5
|7
|2
|0
|3
|Bruce Brown
|18
|4
|5
|1
|0
|2
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces his team in points (24.9), rebounds (11.9) and assists (9.9) per game, shooting 63.4% from the field. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray is putting up 20.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.
- Aaron Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 2.9 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.
- Bruce Brown is averaging 11 points, 3.3 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.3 points, 1.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|28.1
|12.3
|9.4
|1.3
|0.6
|1.1
|Jamal Murray
|19.6
|4.1
|7
|0.8
|0.4
|3.1
|Michael Porter Jr.
|17.4
|5.4
|1.4
|0.5
|0.4
|3.2
|Aaron Gordon
|13.4
|4.9
|2.4
|0.8
|0.6
|0.7
|Bruce Brown
|10.1
|4.8
|2.6
|0.9
|0.6
|0.6
