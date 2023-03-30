Royals Injury List Today - April 7
The Kansas City Royals (1-6) currently have five players that have been placed on the injured list. Their upcoming matchup against the San Francisco Giants (3-3) starts at 4:35 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at Oracle Park.
Royals Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Diego Hernandez
|60 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Angel Zerpa
|60 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Drew Waters
|10 Day Injury List
|Oblique
|-
|Daniel Lynch
|15 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Jake Brentz
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
Royals Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Giants
|-205
|+175
|SF -1.5
|8
Royals vs. Blue Jays Player Performance - April 6
Their last time out on Thursday, the Royals couldn't get the win against the Blue Jays, losing by a score of 6-3. Kansas City was also outhit 11-8 in the contest.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Jordan Lyles
|SP
|5 2/3 IP, 5 R, 8 H, 9 K, 0 BB
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|SS
|2-for-5, HR, RBI
|Edward Olivares
|LF
|2-for-4, 2B, RBI
|Salvador Pérez
|C
|1-for-4
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|1-for-4, RBI
|MJ Melendez
|C
|0-for-3, 2 BB
