Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM on Thursday, March 30 ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The favored Twins have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +130. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Twins were favored 91 times and won 55, or 60.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Twins won 26 of their 38 games, or 68.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins hit 89 home runs away from home last season (1.1 per game).

Minnesota slugged .390 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

The Royals won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Royals won 23 of 74 games when listed as at least +130 on the moneyline.

Kansas City hit 65 homers at home last season (0.8 per game).

The Royals averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 at home.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

