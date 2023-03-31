Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar makes his season debut when the Colorado Rockies battle the San Diego Padres and Nick Martinez at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)
- Profar had an OBP of .331 while batting .243.
- Profar got a hit in 62.8% of his 164 games last year, with multiple hits in 22.6% of those contests.
- He hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2022 (16 of 164), including 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar drove in a run in 25.0% of his games last season (41 of 164), with two or more RBIs in 15 of those games (9.1%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
- He scored in 69 of 164 games last season (42.1%), including scoring more than once in 9.8% of his games (16 times).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|73
|.251
|AVG
|.236
|.345
|OBP
|.318
|.419
|SLG
|.365
|27
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|31
|46/38
|K/BB
|57/35
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|83
|47 (58.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|56 (67.5%)
|18 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (22.9%)
|33 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (43.4%)
|9 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (8.4%)
|17 (21.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|24 (28.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Martinez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 32-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw three scoreless innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In his 47 appearances last season he finished with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.288 WHIP, compiling a 4-4 record.
