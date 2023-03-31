Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Friday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Padres.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)
- Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Bryant picked up at least one hit 31 times last season in 42 games played (73.8%), including multiple hits on 14 occasions (33.3%).
- Including the 42 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in four of them (9.5%), going deep in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant picked up an RBI in 11 games last season out 42 (26.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.1%).
- He scored a run in 52.4% of his 42 games last year, with more than one run in 14.3% of those games (six).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|.323
|AVG
|.279
|.387
|OBP
|.357
|.374
|SLG
|.639
|5
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|9
|18/9
|K/BB
|9/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Martinez will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 32-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In 47 games last season he compiled a 4-4 record and had a 3.47 ERA and a 1.288 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.