The 2023 campaign continues for Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres (0-1) as they host Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies (1-0) in an early-season matchup at PETCO Park on Friday, March 31. Gametime is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+155). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Martinez - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Padres won 68 out of the 119 games, or 57.1%, in which they were favored.

Last season, the Padres won 15 of their 24 games, or 62.5%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Padres averaged one home run per home game last season (77 total at home).

San Diego had a .364 slugging percentage and averaged 2.3 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Rockies were chosen as underdogs in 134 games last year and walked away with the win 52 times (38.8%) in those games.

Last year, the Rockies won 18 of 59 games when listed as at least +155 on the moneyline.

Colorado averaged 0.6 homers per game when playing on the road last season (51 total in road contests).

The Rockies slugged .336 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+225) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250)

Rockies Futures Odds

