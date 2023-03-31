The Indiana Pacers (33-44) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSIN and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSOK
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thunder vs. Pacers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Thunder 118 - Pacers 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Pacers

  • Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 3.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (239.5)
  • The Pacers (40-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 58.4% of the time, 6.5% less often than the Thunder (45-31-1) this season.
  • As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Oklahoma City is 7-5 against the spread compared to the 24-21 ATS record Indiana racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.
  • Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the point total 53.2% of the time this season (41 out of 77). That's more often than Indiana and its opponents have (39 out of 77).
  • The Thunder have a .577 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-11) this season, higher than the .383 winning percentage for the Pacers as a moneyline underdog (23-37).

Thunder Performance Insights

  • Oklahoma City owns a top-five offense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 117.5 points per game. Defensively, it ranks 19th with 116.4 points allowed per contest.
  • So far this year, the Thunder rank 21st in the league in assists, averaging 24.4 per game.
  • The Thunder are sinking 12.2 threes per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 35.9% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).
  • Of the shots attempted by Oklahoma City in 2022-23, 63.2% of them have been two-pointers (71.7% of the team's made baskets) and 36.8% have been from beyond three-point land (28.3%).

