Thunder vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Pacers (33-44) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as just 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-2.5
|-
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City has gone over in 43 of its 77 games with a set total (55.8%).
- The Thunder are 45-31-0 against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 14, or 56%, of those games.
- This season, Oklahoma City has won 11 of its 15 games, or 73.3%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
Thunder vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|0
|0%
|117.5
|233.4
|116.4
|235.5
|230.4
|Pacers
|0
|0%
|115.9
|233.4
|119.1
|235.5
|233.1
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder have a 3-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
- Four of Thunder's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Oklahoma City has played worse when playing at home, covering 22 times in 39 home games, and 23 times in 38 road games.
- The Thunder average only 1.6 fewer points per game (117.5) than the Pacers allow (119.1).
- Oklahoma City has a 23-6 record against the spread and a 23-7 record overall when scoring more than 119.1 points.
Thunder vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|45-31
|9-8
|43-34
|Pacers
|40-37
|27-23
|39-38
Thunder vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Thunder
|Pacers
|117.5
|115.9
|5
|11
|23-6
|27-10
|23-7
|23-14
|116.4
|119.1
|19
|29
|28-9
|27-15
|26-11
|25-17
