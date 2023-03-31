Find the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39), which currently includes three players listed (including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), as the Thunder prepare for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (33-44) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Thunder won on Wednesday 107-106 over the Pistons. Jalen Williams totaled 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8.0 4.9 2.0 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Questionable Ankle 31.3 4.8 5.4 Lindy Waters III SG Questionable Foot 5.1 1.7 0.7

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Myles Turner: Questionable (Ankle/Back), Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Ankle), Chris Duarte: Out (Ankle), Kendall Brown: Out (Tibia)

Thunder vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSOK

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder record 117.5 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 119.1 the Pacers allow.

When Oklahoma City scores more than 119.1 points, it is 23-7.

The Thunder have been scoring 113.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 117.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Oklahoma City knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.0. It shoots 35.9% from deep while its opponents hit 36.2% from long range.

The Thunder's 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in the NBA, and the 111.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 11th in the league.

Thunder vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -3.5 241

