Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Edward Olivares (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Edward Olivares At The Plate (2022)
- Olivares hit .286 with eight doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Olivares had a hit in 31 of 53 games last season, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In three of 53 games last year, he left the yard (5.7%). He went deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Olivares picked up an RBI in 13 of 53 games last season (24.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He scored a run in 19 of 53 games last year (35.8%), including four multi-run games (7.5%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.300
|AVG
|.275
|.342
|OBP
|.327
|.471
|SLG
|.363
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|14/4
|K/BB
|22/6
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Gray will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 33-year-old right-hander started and threw two innings when he last appeared on Monday, Sept. 19 against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Last season he finished with a 3.16 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP over his 24 games, compiling an 8-5 record.
