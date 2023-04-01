On Saturday, Harold Castro (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Harold Castro At The Plate (2022)

  • Castro hit .271 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
  • Castro got a hit 71 times last season in 120 games (59.2%), including 27 multi-hit games (22.5%).
  • He homered in 5.0% of his games last year (six of 120), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23.3% of his 120 games a year ago, Castro picked up an RBI (28 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (11.7%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 31 of his 120 games a year ago (25.8%), with two or more runs scored six times (5.0%).

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 59
.295 AVG .249
.321 OBP .283
.396 SLG .366
16 XBH 14
2 HR 5
21 RBI 26
34/7 K/BB 45/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
60 GP 60
38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (55.0%)
15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (20.0%)
19 (31.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.0%)
2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.7%)
13 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • Wacha will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 31-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • In his 23 appearances last season he put together an 11-2 record, had a 3.32 ERA, and a 1.115 WHIP.
