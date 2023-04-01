Saturday's game at has the Kansas Jayhawks (24-11) going head-to-head against the Columbia Lions (28-5) at 5:30 PM (on April 1). Our computer prediction projects a 72-67 victory for Kansas, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Their last time out, the Jayhawks won on Wednesday 61-36 over Washington.

Kansas vs. Columbia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Kansas vs. Columbia Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Kansas 72, Columbia 67

Kansas Schedule Analysis

  • The Jayhawks' signature win this season came in a 98-93 victory over the No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones on March 1.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Jayhawks are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins, but also tied for the 42nd-most defeats.
  • Kansas has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).
  • When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Jayhawks are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 1
  • 77-50 on the road over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on December 8
  • 80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 40) on December 31
  • 66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 40) on February 26
  • 78-64 at home over Arkansas (No. 45) on March 26

Kansas Performance Insights

  • The Jayhawks' +359 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.7 points per game (49th in college basketball) while giving up 62.5 per contest (121st in college basketball).
  • On offense, Kansas is averaging 71.4 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (72.7 points per game) is 1.3 PPG higher.
  • In home games, the Jayhawks are averaging 6.2 more points per game (75.5) than they are when playing on the road (69.3).
  • In 2022-23, Kansas is allowing 61 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 66.6.
  • The Jayhawks have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 70.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.8 points fewer than the 72.7 they've scored this year.

