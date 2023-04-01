Kyle Isbel -- 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate (2022)

Isbel hit .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

Isbel had a hit 39 times last season in 105 games (37.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (13.3%).

He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 105 opportunities, 4.8%), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his trips to home plate.

Isbel picked up an RBI in 20 of 105 games last season (19.0%), with two or more RBIz in five of those games (4.8%).

He scored a run in 24.8% of his 105 games last season, with two or more runs in 4.8% of those games (five).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 38 .257 AVG .154 .291 OBP .231 .414 SLG .248 13 XBH 6 3 HR 2 14 RBI 14 35/5 K/BB 40/11 8 SB 1 Home Away 54 GP 51 25 (46.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (27.5%) 10 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.8%) 17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (17.6%) 3 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%) 11 (20.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (17.6%)

