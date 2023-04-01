Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Twins.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate (2022)
- Isbel hit .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Isbel had a hit 39 times last season in 105 games (37.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (13.3%).
- He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 105 opportunities, 4.8%), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his trips to home plate.
- Isbel picked up an RBI in 20 of 105 games last season (19.0%), with two or more RBIz in five of those games (4.8%).
- He scored a run in 24.8% of his 105 games last season, with two or more runs in 4.8% of those games (five).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|38
|.257
|AVG
|.154
|.291
|OBP
|.231
|.414
|SLG
|.248
|13
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|14
|35/5
|K/BB
|40/11
|8
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|25 (46.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (27.5%)
|10 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (7.8%)
|17 (31.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (17.6%)
|3 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.9%)
|11 (20.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (17.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff was 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Gray will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 33-year-old righty started and threw two innings when he last appeared Monday, Sept. 19 against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Over his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 3.16 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP, putting together an 8-5 record.
