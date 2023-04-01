Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Moustakas plays his first game of the season when the Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres and Michael Wacha at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate (2022)
- Moustakas hit .214 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Moustakas picked up at least one hit 43 times last year in 78 games played (55.1%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (14.1%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 7.7% of his games last season (78 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Moustakas picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out of 78 (26.9%), including multiple RBIs in 5.1% of those games (four times).
- In 33.3% of his 78 games last season, he scored (26 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.1%).
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.171
|AVG
|.248
|.293
|OBP
|.296
|.261
|SLG
|.411
|6
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|16
|42/16
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|16 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (67.5%)
|3 (7.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (20.0%)
|12 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (35.0%)
|2 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.0%)
|8 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (32.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Wacha will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 31-year-old righty started the game and went four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with an 11-2 record, had a 3.32 ERA, and a 1.115 WHIP.
