Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Nicky Lopez plays for the first time this season when the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)
- Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.
- In 72 of 141 games last year (51.1%) Lopez got at least one hit, and in 23 of those contests (16.3%) he picked up two or more.
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 141 games he appeared in.
- In 19 of 141 games last season, Lopez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored in 48 of 141 games last year (34.0%), including scoring more than once in 2.1% of his games (three times).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|67
|.242
|AVG
|.218
|.291
|OBP
|.275
|.309
|SLG
|.245
|11
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|9
|31/13
|K/BB
|32/16
|7
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|72
|36 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (50.0%)
|13 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (13.9%)
|25 (36.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (31.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (12.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Gray gets the call to start for the Twins, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Sept. 19, the 33-year-old right-hander, started and went two innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- In his 24 appearances last season he finished with an 8-5 record, had a 3.16 ERA, and a 1.128 WHIP.
