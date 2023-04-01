Nicky Lopez plays for the first time this season when the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)

  • Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.
  • In 72 of 141 games last year (51.1%) Lopez got at least one hit, and in 23 of those contests (16.3%) he picked up two or more.
  • He did not hit a home run last year in the 141 games he appeared in.
  • In 19 of 141 games last season, Lopez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored in 48 of 141 games last year (34.0%), including scoring more than once in 2.1% of his games (three times).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 67
.242 AVG .218
.291 OBP .275
.309 SLG .245
11 XBH 5
0 HR 0
11 RBI 9
31/13 K/BB 32/16
7 SB 6
Home Away
69 GP 72
36 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (50.0%)
13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (13.9%)
25 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Gray gets the call to start for the Twins, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Sept. 19, the 33-year-old right-hander, started and went two innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • In his 24 appearances last season he finished with an 8-5 record, had a 3.16 ERA, and a 1.128 WHIP.
