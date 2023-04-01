Nicky Lopez plays for the first time this season when the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)

Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.

In 72 of 141 games last year (51.1%) Lopez got at least one hit, and in 23 of those contests (16.3%) he picked up two or more.

He did not hit a home run last year in the 141 games he appeared in.

In 19 of 141 games last season, Lopez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored in 48 of 141 games last year (34.0%), including scoring more than once in 2.1% of his games (three times).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 67 GP 67 .242 AVG .218 .291 OBP .275 .309 SLG .245 11 XBH 5 0 HR 0 11 RBI 9 31/13 K/BB 32/16 7 SB 6 Home Away 69 GP 72 36 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (50.0%) 13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (13.9%) 25 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (12.5%)

