Manny Machado will lead the charge for the San Diego Padres (0-2) on Saturday, April 1, when they take on Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies (2-0) in an early-season game at PETCO Park at 8:40 PM ET.

The Padres are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+180). The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jose Urena - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Rockies and Padres game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (+180), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rockies bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will C.J. Cron hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres won 68, or 57.1%, of the 119 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Padres won nine of their 15 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

San Diego has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres hit 77 home runs at home last season (one per game).

San Diego had a .364 slugging percentage and averaged 2.3 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Rockies won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Rockies came away with a win 12 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Colorado averaged 0.6 homers per game when playing away from home last season (51 total in road outings).

The Rockies averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .336 away from home.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Yonathan Daza 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+325) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +30000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.