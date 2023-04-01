Carlos Correa will lead the charge for the Minnesota Twins (1-0) on Saturday, April 1, when they match up with the Kansas City Royals (0-1) in an early-season matchup at Kauffman Stadium at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +140. The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Royals and Twins matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $24.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins were favorites in 91 games last season and won 55 (60.4%) of those contests.

Last season, the Twins won 22 of their 29 games, or 75.9%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Twins averaged 1.1 home runs per game when playing on the road last season (89 total in road contests).

Minnesota slugged .390 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Royals came away with 52 wins in the 134 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Royals came away with a win 18 times in 66 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Kansas City hit 65 homers at home last season (0.8 per game).

The Royals had a .399 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+290) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Royals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.