Vinnie Pasquantino -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate (2022)

  • Pasquantino hit .295 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Pasquantino had a hit in 50 of 72 games last season, with multiple hits in 22 of those games.
  • He homered in 13.9% of his games in 2022 (10 of 72), including 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pasquantino drove in a run in 18 of 72 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored in 23 of 72 games last year (31.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 40
.318 AVG .278
.422 OBP .357
.551 SLG .384
13 XBH 8
6 HR 4
14 RBI 13
10/20 K/BB 24/16
0 SB 1
Home Away
32 GP 40
22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (70.0%)
10 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (30.0%)
14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (22.5%)
6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%)
9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (22.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Gray gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 33-year-old right-hander started and threw two innings in his last appearance on Monday, Sept. 19 against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Last season he finished with an 8-5 record, a 3.16 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP over his 24 games.
