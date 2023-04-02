After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Witt Jr. registered 150 hits and slugged .428.

In 70.7% of his 150 games last season, Witt Jr. had a hit. He also had 38 multi-hit games in 2022.

Including the 150 games he played in last season, he went deep in 19 of them (12.7%), leaving the yard in 3.2% of his trips to home plate.

In 35.3% of his games a season ago (53 of 150), Witt Jr. picked up an RBI. In 17 of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.

He scored in 65 of 150 games last year (43.3%), including 17 multi-run games (11.3%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 75 .288 AVG .223 .339 OBP .257 .463 SLG .397 29 XBH 28 8 HR 12 40 RBI 40 49/20 K/BB 86/12 21 SB 9 Home Away 75 GP 75 54 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%) 24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%) 39 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (34.7%) 8 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%) 28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.3%)

