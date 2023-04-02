On Sunday, C.J. Cron (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)

Cron notched 148 hits and slugged .468.

Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 73rd and he was 28th in slugging.

Cron got a hit in 66.0% of his 150 games last year, with at least two hits in 26.0% of those games.

He hit a home run in 26 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 17.3%), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Cron drove in a run in 62 games last season out 150 (41.3%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

In 42.0% of his games last year (63 of 150), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 14 (9.3%) he scored more than once.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 77 .302 AVG .214 .364 OBP .281 .601 SLG .340 38 XBH 22 22 HR 7 75 RBI 27 74/27 K/BB 90/22 0 SB 0 Home Away 73 GP 77 55 (75.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (57.1%) 22 (30.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%) 41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (28.6%) 19 (26.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.1%) 41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (27.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)