Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)
- Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
- In 56.6% of his 53 games last season, Montero picked up a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In five of 53 games last year, he hit a home run (9.4%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Montero picked up an RBI in 13 of 53 games last year, with multiple RBIs in four of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 18 of 53 games last year (34.0%) he scored, and in three of those games (5.7%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.277
|AVG
|.194
|.326
|OBP
|.219
|.530
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|7
|26/6
|K/BB
|34/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|30
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (46.7%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.3%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (20.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Lugo starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- The 33-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he compiled a 3-2 record, a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP over his 62 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.