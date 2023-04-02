Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Franmil Reyes, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate (2022)
- Reyes hit .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
- Reyes got a hit in 68 of 118 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- Including the 118 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 14 of them (11.9%), hitting a home run in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Reyes picked up an RBI in 35 games last year out 118 (29.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 31.4% of his games last year (37 of 118), he touched home plate at least one time, and in six (5.1%) he scored more than once.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|65
|.262
|AVG
|.191
|.312
|OBP
|.244
|.372
|SLG
|.359
|11
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|29
|64/13
|K/BB
|93/17
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|66
|33 (63.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (53.0%)
|12 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.7%)
|17 (32.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (30.3%)
|4 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (15.2%)
|15 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (30.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Ryan will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers.
- In 27 games last season he finished with a 13-8 record and had a 3.55 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP.
