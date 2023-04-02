The Kansas City Royals and Franmil Reyes, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate (2022)

Reyes hit .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Reyes got a hit in 68 of 118 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.

Including the 118 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 14 of them (11.9%), hitting a home run in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Reyes picked up an RBI in 35 games last year out 118 (29.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 31.4% of his games last year (37 of 118), he touched home plate at least one time, and in six (5.1%) he scored more than once.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 65 .262 AVG .191 .312 OBP .244 .372 SLG .359 11 XBH 22 4 HR 10 18 RBI 29 64/13 K/BB 93/17 1 SB 1 Home Away 52 GP 66 33 (63.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.0%) 12 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.7%) 17 (32.7%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%) 4 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%) 15 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.3%)

