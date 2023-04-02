Josh Giddey plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, a 121-117 loss against the Pacers, Giddey had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Below, we break down Giddey's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.6 18.9 Rebounds 8.5 7.9 8.5 Assists 5.5 6.1 6.0 PRA 31.5 30.6 33.4 PR 25.5 24.5 27.4 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.2



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Suns

Giddey has taken 14.7 shots per game this season and made 7.1 per game, which account for 14.9% and 15.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Giddey is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Thunder average the third-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are fourth in the league, allowing 111.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Suns have allowed 42.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the league.

Giving up 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are fourth in the league, giving up 11.5 makes per contest.

Josh Giddey vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 33 16 6 6 1 0 0 3/8/2023 22 10 7 5 1 0 2 2/24/2023 24 7 4 5 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.