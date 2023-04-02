Jurickson Profar makes his season debut when the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)

  • Profar had a .331 on-base percentage and batted .243.
  • In 62.8% of his games last year (103 of 164), Profar got a base hit, and in 37 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He homered in 16 games a year ago (out of 164 opportunities, 9.8%), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Profar drove in a run in 41 games last season out 164 (25.0%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He crossed the plate in 69 of 164 games last year (42.1%), including scoring more than once in 9.8% of his games (16 times).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
77 GP 73
.251 AVG .236
.345 OBP .318
.419 SLG .365
27 XBH 26
9 HR 6
27 RBI 31
46/38 K/BB 57/35
2 SB 3
Home Away
81 GP 83
47 (58.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 56 (67.5%)
18 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%)
33 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (43.4%)
9 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (8.4%)
17 (21.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (28.9%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Lugo will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first this season.
  • The 33-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
  • Last season he finished with a 3-2 record, a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP over his 62 games.
