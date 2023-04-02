On Sunday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)

  • Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Bryant picked up at least one hit 31 times last year in 42 games played (73.8%), including multiple hits on 14 occasions (33.3%).
  • He hit a long ball in 9.5% of his games in 2022 (four of 42), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bryant picked up an RBI in 11 games last year out of 42 (26.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.1% of those games (three times).
  • He scored a run in 52.4% of his games last year (22 of 42), with more than one run on six occasions (14.3%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 16
.323 AVG .279
.387 OBP .357
.374 SLG .639
5 XBH 12
0 HR 5
5 RBI 9
18/9 K/BB 9/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 16
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Lugo makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 33-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
  • Over his 62 appearances last season he compiled a 3-2 record, had a 3.60 ERA, and a 1.169 WHIP.
