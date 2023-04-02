The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)

Melendez had a .314 on-base percentage and batted .217.

Melendez got a hit in 55.0% of his 129 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.2% of those contests.

In 17 of 129 games last year, he homered (13.2%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 42 of 129 games last year (32.6%), Melendez drove in a run, and 14 of those games (10.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.

He scored a run in 45 of his 129 games a season ago (34.9%), with more than one run scored 10 times (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 63 .229 AVG .205 .304 OBP .325 .424 SLG .362 22 XBH 20 11 HR 7 41 RBI 21 64/28 K/BB 67/39 0 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 64 39 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (50.0%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.8%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.8%) 11 (16.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.4%) 26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)