Nuggets vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 2
The Golden State Warriors (41-37), on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Ball Arena, go up against the Denver Nuggets (51-26). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-BA.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Warriors matchup.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-BA
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|233.5
|-140
|+120
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|233.5
|-140
|+115
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-1.5)
|-
|-135
|+115
Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game with a +286 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.1 points per game (10th in the NBA) and give up 112.4 per contest (ninth in the league).
- The Warriors put up 118.3 points per game (third in league) while giving up 117.6 per outing (23rd in NBA). They have a +61 scoring differential.
- The two teams average 234.4 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than this game's total.
- These teams allow a combined 230 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has put together a 41-34-2 record against the spread this season.
- Golden State has put together a 35-41-2 ATS record so far this year.
Nuggets and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+800
|+340
|-
|Warriors
|+1300
|+550
|-2500
