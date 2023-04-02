Sunday's game features the Colorado Rockies (2-1) and the San Diego Padres (1-2) squaring off at PETCO Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on April 2.

The Padres will call on Seth Lugo versus the Rockies and Austin Gomber.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies came away with 52 wins in the 134 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, Colorado came away with a win 11 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Last season Colorado scored the 15th-most runs in baseball (698 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule