On Sunday, April 2, Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (2-0) visit the Kansas City Royals (0-2) in an early-season game at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Royals have +125 odds to upset. The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Brad Keller - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins entered a game as favorites 91 times last season and won 55, or 60.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Twins won 26 of their 38 games, or 68.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins hit 89 homers on the road last season (1.1 per game).

Minnesota slugged .390 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game on the road.

The Royals were underdogs in 134 games last season and came away with the win 52 times (38.8%) in those contests.

Last season, the Royals came away with a win 25 times in 79 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Kansas City averaged 0.8 homers per home game last season (65 total at home).

The Royals had a .399 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+135) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

