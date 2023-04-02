Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate (2022)
- McMahon hit .246 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.
- McMahon reached base via a hit in 89 of 153 games last season (58.2%), including multiple hits in 23.5% of those games (36 of them).
- He homered in 12.4% of his games last year (19 of 153), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games last year (45 of 153), with two or more RBIs in 14 of those games (9.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He touched home plate in 37.3% of his games last season (57 of 153), with more than one run on 10 occasions (6.5%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|68
|.263
|AVG
|.227
|.345
|OBP
|.306
|.482
|SLG
|.339
|30
|XBH
|16
|14
|HR
|6
|43
|RBI
|24
|68/33
|K/BB
|90/27
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|48 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (54.7%)
|22 (28.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.7%)
|38 (48.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (25.3%)
|13 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.0%)
|29 (37.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (21.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Lugo gets the call to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 33-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
- In 62 games last season he compiled a 3-2 record and had a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP.
