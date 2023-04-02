The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan McMahon At The Plate (2022)

McMahon hit .246 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.

McMahon reached base via a hit in 89 of 153 games last season (58.2%), including multiple hits in 23.5% of those games (36 of them).

He homered in 12.4% of his games last year (19 of 153), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games last year (45 of 153), with two or more RBIs in 14 of those games (9.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He touched home plate in 37.3% of his games last season (57 of 153), with more than one run on 10 occasions (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 68 .263 AVG .227 .345 OBP .306 .482 SLG .339 30 XBH 16 14 HR 6 43 RBI 24 68/33 K/BB 90/27 3 SB 4 Home Away 78 GP 75 48 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (54.7%) 22 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%) 38 (48.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (25.3%) 13 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.0%) 29 (37.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (21.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)