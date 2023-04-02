The Phoenix Suns (42-35), on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center, will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Thunder matchup.

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSAZ

BSOK and BSAZ Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns' +154 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of scoring 113.5 points per game (18th in the NBA) while allowing 111.5 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Thunder score 117.4 points per game (fifth in NBA) and allow 116.4 (19th in league) for a +79 scoring differential overall.

These teams score a combined 230.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 227.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has covered 39 times in 77 games with a spread this season.

Oklahoma City has covered 44 times in 78 chances against the spread this year.

Thunder and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +100000 +60000 +750 Suns +450 +220 -

