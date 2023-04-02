The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Phoenix Suns (42-35) on Sunday, April 2 at Paycom Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

The Thunder fell in their most recent matchup 121-117 against the Pacers on Friday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 39 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8.0 4.9 2.0

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Questionable (Ankle)

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSAZ

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder average 5.9 more points per game (117.4) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.5).

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Oklahoma City is 31-20.

Over their last 10 games, the Thunder are posting 114.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than their season average (117.4).

Oklahoma City connects on 12.1 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.0. It shoots 35.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.1%.

The Thunder rank 15th in the league averaging 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 111.3 points per 100 possessions.

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -5.5 236.5

