Elehuris Montero -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on April 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)

  • Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
  • In 56.6% of his games last season (30 of 53), Montero got a base hit, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Including the 53 games he played in last season, he went yard in five of them (9.4%), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his trips to home plate.
  • Montero drove in a run in 13 of 53 games last season (24.5%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored in 18 of 53 games last year (34.0%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (three times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
23 GP 27
.277 AVG .194
.326 OBP .219
.530 SLG .333
11 XBH 10
5 HR 1
13 RBI 7
26/6 K/BB 34/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 30
16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (46.7%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.3%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.3%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Grove takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies, when he started and went five innings.
  • Over his seven appearances last season he finished with a 1-0 record, had a 4.60 ERA, and a 1.432 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.