After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)

Melendez had a .314 on-base percentage and batted .217.

In 71 of 129 games last year (55.0%) Melendez got at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (20.2%) he picked up two or more.

Including the 129 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 17 of them (13.2%), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.

In 42 of 129 games last year (32.6%), Melendez picked up an RBI, and 14 of those games (10.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.

He crossed the plate in 45 of 129 games last season (34.9%), including scoring more than once in 7.8% of his games (10 times).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 63 .229 AVG .205 .304 OBP .325 .424 SLG .362 22 XBH 20 11 HR 7 41 RBI 21 64/28 K/BB 67/39 0 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 64 39 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (50.0%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.8%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.8%) 11 (16.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.4%) 26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)