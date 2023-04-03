After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nate Eaton and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)

  • Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Eaton got a hit in 45.5% of his 44 games last season, with more than one hit in 13.6% of those games.
  • He went deep once out of 44 games a year ago, going deep in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Eaton picked up an RBI in 11 of 44 games last season (25.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • In 13 of 44 games last year (29.5%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 18
.280 AVG .255
.333 OBP .333
.360 SLG .418
3 XBH 5
0 HR 1
5 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 18/6
6 SB 5
Home Away
21 GP 23
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
  • Berrios starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 28-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • He ranked 45th in ERA (5.23), 45th in WHIP (1.419), and 29th in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
