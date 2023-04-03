Monday's game features the Colorado Rockies (2-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2) matching up at Dodger Stadium (on April 3) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Rockies, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Dodgers will call on Michael Grove against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 4, Dodgers 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies were chosen as underdogs in 134 games last year and walked away with the win 52 times (38.8%) in those games.

Last season, Colorado came away with a win 12 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Last season Colorado scored the 15th-most runs in baseball (698 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all league pitching staffs.

Rockies Schedule