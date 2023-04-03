Monday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (0-3) and the Toronto Blue Jays (1-2) at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Royals taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on April 3.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios against the Royals and Brady Singer.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals came away with 52 wins in the 134 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, Kansas City came away with a win 41 times in 116 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season Kansas City was the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (640 total).

The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).

Royals Schedule