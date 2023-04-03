On Monday, April 3 at 7:40 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (1-2) visit the Kansas City Royals (0-3) in an early-season contest at Kauffman Stadium. Jose Berrios will get the ball for the Blue Jays, while Brady Singer will take the hill for the Royals.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Royals have +105 odds to win. The game's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Singer - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays entered a game as favorites 133 times last season and won 78, or 58.6%, of those games.

The Blue Jays had a record of 65-45, a 59.1% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing on the road last season (98 total in road contests).

Toronto slugged .428 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Royals came away with 52 wins in the 134 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Royals came away with a win 41 times in 116 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Kansas City averaged 0.8 homers per home game last season (65 total at home).

The Royals averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 in home contests.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Salvador Pérez - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

