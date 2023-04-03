The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate (2022)

  • McMahon hit .246 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.
  • McMahon had a base hit in 89 of 153 games last year (58.2%), with more than one hit in 36 of them (23.5%).
  • He homered in 12.4% of his games last year (19 of 153), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • McMahon drove in a run in 45 of 153 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He scored in 37.3% of his games last season (57 of 153), with more than one run on 10 occasions (6.5%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

75 GP 68
.263 AVG .227
.345 OBP .306
.482 SLG .339
30 XBH 16
14 HR 6
43 RBI 24
68/33 K/BB 90/27
3 SB 4
78 GP 75
48 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (54.7%)
22 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%)
38 (48.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (25.3%)
13 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.0%)
29 (37.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (21.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Grove will start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP over his seven games, putting together a 1-0 record.
