After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate (2022)

  • Pasquantino hit .295 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Pasquantino picked up at least one hit 50 times last year in 72 games played (69.4%), including multiple hits on 22 occasions (30.6%).
  • In 10 of 72 games last year, he hit a home run (13.9%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 18 of 72 games last year (25.0%), Pasquantino picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (11.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • He crossed home plate safely in 23 of 72 games last year (31.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 40
.318 AVG .278
.422 OBP .357
.551 SLG .384
13 XBH 8
6 HR 4
14 RBI 13
10/20 K/BB 24/16
0 SB 1
Home Away
32 GP 40
22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (70.0%)
10 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (30.0%)
14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (22.5%)
6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%)
9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (22.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (20th in the league).
  • Berrios will start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
  • The 28-year-old righty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • His 5.23 ERA ranked 45th, 1.419 WHIP ranked 45th, and 7.8 K/9 ranked 29th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.