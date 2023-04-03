Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate (2022)
- Pasquantino hit .295 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.
- Pasquantino picked up at least one hit 50 times last year in 72 games played (69.4%), including multiple hits on 22 occasions (30.6%).
- In 10 of 72 games last year, he hit a home run (13.9%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 18 of 72 games last year (25.0%), Pasquantino picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (11.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- He crossed home plate safely in 23 of 72 games last year (31.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|.318
|AVG
|.278
|.422
|OBP
|.357
|.551
|SLG
|.384
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|10/20
|K/BB
|24/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|22 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (70.0%)
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (30.0%)
|14 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (22.5%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.0%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (22.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (20th in the league).
- Berrios will start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old righty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Baltimore Orioles.
- His 5.23 ERA ranked 45th, 1.419 WHIP ranked 45th, and 7.8 K/9 ranked 29th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
