After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)

  • Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
  • Daza picked up a hit in 65.5% of his games last season (74 of 113), with more than one hit in 35 of those contests (31.0%).
  • Registering a plate appearance in 113 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.
  • Daza drove in a run in 24 games last year out 113 (21.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 40.7% of his 113 games last season, he touched home plate (46 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.0%).

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 53
.316 AVG .289
.373 OBP .327
.409 SLG .363
13 XBH 12
1 HR 1
21 RBI 13
25/15 K/BB 33/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 56
34 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (71.4%)
19 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (28.6%)
27 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (33.9%)
1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%)
13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (19.6%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Grove starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies, when he started and went five innings.
  • Over his seven appearances last season he finished with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP, compiling a 1-0 record.
