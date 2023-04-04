Hunter Dozier -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 4 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)

Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.

Dozier picked up at least one hit 71 times last year in 129 games played (55.0%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (20.2%).

In 12 of 129 games last year, he hit a home run (9.3%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Dozier drove in a run in 29 of 129 games last season (22.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (7.8%).

In 30.2% of his 129 games last season, he touched home plate (39 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.2%).

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 60 .258 AVG .214 .298 OBP .286 .403 SLG .371 22 XBH 20 5 HR 7 19 RBI 22 61/13 K/BB 64/21 2 SB 2 Home Away 68 GP 61 38 (55.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (54.1%) 15 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.0%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%) 5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.5%) 13 (19.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

