On Tuesday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)

  • Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Bryant reached base via a hit in 31 of 42 games last season (73.8%), including multiple hits in 33.3% of those games (14 of them).
  • He hit a home run in 9.5% of his games last season (42 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 26.2% of his 42 games a year ago, Bryant picked up an RBI (11 times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (7.1%).
  • He scored in 52.4% of his games last season (22 of 42), with more than one run on six occasions (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 16
.323 AVG .279
.387 OBP .357
.374 SLG .639
5 XBH 12
0 HR 5
5 RBI 9
18/9 K/BB 9/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 16
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
  • The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Urias (1-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 51st, .667 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.