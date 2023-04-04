After going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)

Melendez had an OBP of .314 while batting .217.

In 55.0% of his 129 games last season, Melendez got a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.

In 17 of 129 games last year, he homered (13.2%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Melendez picked up an RBI in 42 games last year out 129 (32.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He came around to score 45 times in 129 games (34.9%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (7.8%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 63 .229 AVG .205 .304 OBP .325 .424 SLG .362 22 XBH 20 11 HR 7 41 RBI 21 64/28 K/BB 67/39 0 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 64 39 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (50.0%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.8%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.8%) 11 (16.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.4%) 26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)