Nate Eaton Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)
- Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- Eaton had a hit 20 times last year in 44 games (45.5%), including six multi-hit games (13.6%).
- Appearing in 44 games last season, he hit just one long ball.
- In 11 of 44 games last year, Eaton picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- In 13 of 44 games last season (29.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.280
|AVG
|.255
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.360
|SLG
|.418
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (39.1%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Kikuchi will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- Over his 32 appearances last season he finished with a 6-7 record, had a 5.19 ERA, and a 1.5 WHIP.
