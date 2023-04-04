The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)

  • Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Eaton had a hit 20 times last year in 44 games (45.5%), including six multi-hit games (13.6%).
  • Appearing in 44 games last season, he hit just one long ball.
  • In 11 of 44 games last year, Eaton picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • In 13 of 44 games last season (29.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 18
.280 AVG .255
.333 OBP .333
.360 SLG .418
3 XBH 5
0 HR 1
5 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 18/6
6 SB 5
Home Away
21 GP 23
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Kikuchi will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • Over his 32 appearances last season he finished with a 6-7 record, had a 5.19 ERA, and a 1.5 WHIP.
