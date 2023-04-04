The Kansas City Royals and Nicky Lopez, who went 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBI last time out, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)

  • Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.
  • Lopez got a hit in 51.1% of his 141 games last year, with at least two hits in 16.3% of those games.
  • He did not hit a home run last year in the 141 games he appeared in.
  • In 19 of 141 games last year, Lopez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored a run in 34.0% of his 141 games last season, with two or more runs in 2.1% of those games (three).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 67
.242 AVG .218
.291 OBP .275
.309 SLG .245
11 XBH 5
0 HR 0
11 RBI 9
31/13 K/BB 32/16
7 SB 6
69 GP 72
36 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (50.0%)
13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (13.9%)
25 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (12.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • Kikuchi starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old left-hander pitched in relief and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • In his 32 appearances last season he compiled a 6-7 record, had a 5.19 ERA, and a 1.5 WHIP.
