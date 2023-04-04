Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2) and Colorado Rockies (2-2) squaring off at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on April 4.

The Dodgers will look to Julio Urias versus the Rockies and German Marquez.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Rockies 2.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies were underdogs in 134 games last season and came away with the win 52 times (38.8%) in those contests.

Last year, Colorado won six of 17 games when listed as at least +220 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season Colorado was the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (698 total).

The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).

Rockies Schedule