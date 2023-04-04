Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, a 128-118 loss against the Suns, Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 39 points, five assists and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.5 33.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.1 Assists 4.5 5.4 4.0 PRA 41.5 41.7 42.7 PR 37.5 36.3 38.7 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.5



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Warriors

Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for taking 18.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.4 per game.

He's attempted 2.4 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Warriors, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Thunder average the third-most possessions per game with 104.6.

The Warriors concede 117.5 points per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.8 assists per contest, the Warriors are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

The Warriors are the 25th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 36 33 3 6 2 0 2 2/6/2023 29 20 0 4 0 0 0 1/30/2023 37 31 4 7 1 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.